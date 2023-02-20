Richard Gere Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Actor Richard Gere, 73, has been hospitalized in Mexico.

TMZ reported that Gere was diagnosed with pneumonia after he checked himself into a hospital.

Richard was on vacation in Mexico with his wife Alejandra Silva and their kids when he developed a bad cough.

Gere’s rep confirmed his diagnosis to NBC News, but wouldn’t comment any further.

Despite his diagnosis, it looks like Gere is already on the mend!

On Saturday, Alejandra gave a health update on Richard. She wrote on her Instagram, “I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today! The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou.”

Along with the post, Silva included a pic of herself and Gere holding hands with their son.