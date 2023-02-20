Eva Amurri Engaged to Ian Hock — See Her Ring!

Actress Eva Amurri and chef Ian Hock are leveling up in their relationship!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Eva announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Along with a pic of her flashing an engagement ring, she revealed that Ian popped the question in Paris.

She wrote on Instagram, “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together ❤️‍🔥💍.”

From her Instagram, it looks like Eva and Ian enjoyed a celebratory bite to eat at the La Fontaine de Mars.

On her Instagram Story, Amurri admitted that she was “dying over this ring.” She raved about Ian, who worked on the ring with jeweler Christina Settanni.

In January 2021, Eva went public with their relationship on her Happily Ever After blog.

She shared, “I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life! His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common.”

At the time, Eva revealed that they met at his restaurant in Westport, Connecticut.

After they started following each other on Instagram, they “really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text.”

She pointed out, “By the time he took me to dinner for the first time, I felt SO close to him, and so safe with him, and it was an old-fashioned courtship in a lot of ways. I’ll be honest, whenever I had dated in the past, things had gotten physical pretty quickly (if not immediately) and so this style was completely new for me. And PERFECT. I highly recommend it. We went at my pace, and I truly believe that to this day, we have an extremely deep connection because of it. It’s also really special, and so unusual, that we are the same age and both grew up in New York City, but never crossed paths!”