Eva Amurri Moves On from Ex-Husband Kyle Martino — Who’s She Dating?

Getty

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Kyle Martino, actress Eva Amurri, 35, has a new man!

On Thursday, Eva revealed that she is dating a chef named Ian Hock, who she met in Westport, Connecticut.

After meeting at his restaurant, they had “an immediate connection and spark.” Eva noted that he “wasn’t intimidated by my circumstances at all.”

After they started following each other on Instagram, they “really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text.” She pointed out, “By the time he took me to dinner for the first time, I felt SO close to him, and so safe with him, and it was an old-fashioned courtship in a lot of ways. I’ll be honest, whenever I had dated in the past, things had gotten physical pretty quickly (if not immediately) and so this style was completely new for me. And PERFECT. I highly recommend it. We went at my pace, and I truly believe that to this day, we have an extremely deep connection because of it. It’s also really special, and so unusual, that we are the same age and both grew up in New York City, but never crossed paths!”

On her blog “Happily Eva After,” Amurri gushed about her “pretty private” man, “His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common.” She wrote that he is 6’4’’ and makes the 5’10” actress “feel like a small little person which… is NOT easy to do.”

Admitting it was “awkward” to get back into the dating game at first, Eva wrote, “As ready and open as I felt to explore a new relationship, I’ll admit that it felt weird at first to go there. And it came with a lot of feelings about myself as well. I’m a totally different person than I was in my early twenties! I’m a tired Mom with three young kids, my body has definitely changed, and my ability to even carve out time to get to know somebody has changed too. I was REALLY self-conscious when I first was opening up romantically, and it took being with the right person who understood that and was patient with me to allow me to really move forward.”

“The wonderful thing about dating post-divorce is that you have a really good sense of what you are looking for. Or at least I did,” Eva went on. “And most importantly, my kids were, and continue to be, at the forefront of my mind when it comes to a new relationship. I wanted to be sure that anyone I brought in to my life in a serious way was not only accepting of my life as it was (kids, ex husband, and all!), but celebratory of it. I hoped, when I thought about finding love after my marriage, that I would find the type of person who would be man enough to really embrace all of me, and all of my life, with patience, love, and a good sense of humor for the complexity. But that person seemed like a unicorn. Welp. I found my unicorn!”

Along with being “grateful” and “happy” about their relationship, Eva noted that she was “so moved by the relationships he has developed with my kids.” She elaborated, “I’m also so grateful that Ian is so supportive of my coparenting relationship with Kyle. It means the world to me that he knows and understands how much Kyle means to me and to the kids, and some of my happiest days have been when we have spent time all together. I LOVE IT. To anybody embarking on dating after divorce, or thinking about whether you’re ready: there is happiness out there!”

Over a year ago, Eva and Kyle pulled the plug on their nine-year marriage while she was expecting their third child.

In a statement, they said, “Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”