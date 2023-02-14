Colin Farrell Reacts to Irish Pub Owner Lifting His 25-Year Ban (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Banshees of Inisherin” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in a celebratory mood at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers sat down with the two, who spoke about their longstanding friendship, as well as the recent headlines that an Irish pub owner lifted his 25-year-ban on Colin.

Colin and Brendan became friends while starring in their 2008 film “In Bruges.”

Colin noted, “First film was a love story and this one was a divorce.”

In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the two explore the breakdown of a friendship. Despite what their characters were going through, they didn’t let it affect their real-life friendship.

Colin explained, “We never got into the love between the two of them and I could never see the friendship… The love I have for this man, you know, made it easy to just bleed into the sense of loss that was a result of the separation.”

Brendan added his two cents, saying, “It was good in that we work in fairly similar ways, where, like, we didn’t need to kind of give each other space except when we needed to do it on set… There was no estrangement required for us to kind of in the way that we processed what we do.”

“It was interesting to explain, to compare notes,” Brendan went on. “We came across this idea that our jobs were to make the other person’s lines difficult to say. Because I began to find it increasingly difficult to say what I had to say, which is fairly cruel at times.”

When Colin was asked if he would be celebrating at MacCarthy’s Bar if he won an Oscar, he laughed. He said, “Things are a bit different now that Coca-Cola is what’s on the menu.”