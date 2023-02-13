Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Celebration of Life

Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was honored by family and friends on Saturday at a celebration of life held in Los Angeles.

People reports his wife Allison Holker Boss and their children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, were there, along with his celebrity friends including Ellen DeGeneres, Derek Hough, Loni Love, Wayne Brady, AJ McLean, and others.

Debbie Allen and Jeff Thacker introduced a video tribute, while Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed during the memorial.

According to People, Allison and Weslie took a moment to stand in front of the gathering to reflect on Boss’ impact on their lives.

Holker said, "He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

The family is also honoring Stephen’s legacy with the Move with Kindness Foundation. They handed out wristbands for the organization at the service and invited everyone to donate.

The foundation aims to “spread love and mental health awareness.”

Boss died by suicide on December 13. After his passing, Allison opened up about his legacy in a statement to People.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she said. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."