Molly Bernard Secretly Welcomes First Child with Wife Hannah Lieberman

Instagram

“Younger” star Molly Bernard, 34, is now a mom!

Bernard and her wife Hannah Lieberman welcomed their first child late last month, but didn’t share the news until now!

On Sunday, Molly wrote on Instagram, “We are overjoyed and more in love than we ever imagined. It’s been a gorgeous two week whirlwind adjusting to parenthood and it’s the coolest club we’ve ever been in.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Hannah and I want to stay in our new family cocoon of diapers and milk and snuggles and eat every second of it up for as long as possible,” she added.

In November, Molly announced her pregnancy.

Molly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and wrote, “Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!”

She admitted, “Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task. Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her.”

Molly and Hannah got engaged in January 2021, and tied the knot in September the same year.