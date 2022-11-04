‘Younger’ Star Molly Bernard & Wife Hannah Lieberman Expecting First Child

Instagram

“Younger” alum Molly Bernard is pregnant!

Bernard and wife Hannah Liberman are expecting their first child together.

Molly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and wrote, “Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!”

She continued, “Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task. Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her.”

Addressing the upcoming election, she added, “Because I am who I am I’d like to say the following: pregnancy is a choice, no one should be forced by law to do this. And please — I urge you to vote for the people in this midterm election who will protect our right to be a family, not threaten to obliterate it.”

Molly and Hannah got engaged in January 2021, and tied the knot in September the same year.

After the wedding, Molly wrote on Instagram, “WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party. WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!"