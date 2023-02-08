Naturi Naughton & Two Lewis Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“Queens” star Naturi Naughton, 37, is pregnant!

Naturi and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together.

She told People magazine, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby's cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me.”

Naughton is already the mother of Zuri, 5.

She added, “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family."

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Naturi and Two tied the knot in Atlanta.

She noted, “When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him. It was such a special moment."

The couple are prepping for the baby’s arrival by “reading a lot.” She admitted, “There's so much more to learn this time around!”

She emphasized, “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two's first baby, so he's extra excited to create another human. Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!"

Years ago, Naturi and Two met through her “Power” co-star Omari Hardwick, who introduced them.

Two popped the question in 2020 after a year of dating.

Naturi didn’t reveal the identity of her fiancé until two months before their wedding!

She told Essence, “It was important to be cautious about sharing [his identity] so we could focus on that bonding time.”