Naturi Naughton Marries Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis

Getty Images

“Queens” star Naturi Naughton, 37, and Xavier “Two” Lewis are officially married!

Over the weekend, the pair wed at the Midtown Collective in Atlanta.

For their special day, Naughton wore a white gown with a floor-length train, while Lewis opted for an all-white tux.

Naturi’s “Power” co-stars La La Anthony and Omari Hardwick were on hand to witness the nuptials, as well as “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton.

La La even caught the bouquet. She wrote on Instagram, “Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!"

Omari was Xavier’s best man at the wedding. He played a special part in their relationship as the one to introduce them.

On their wedding day, Naturi wrote on Instagram, “My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you!”

Xavier shared his own post on Instagram, writing, “Ain’t no April fools joke in this love story.”

In another video, Xavier told his love, “Naturi, I love you. You are amazing, you’re beautiful. You’re a gift from God. I will always have your back…. To infinity and beyond!”

Xavier popped the question in December 2020 after a year of dating.

Naturi didn’t reveal the identity of her fiancé until two months ago!

She told Essence, “It was important to be cautious about sharing [his identity] so we could focus on that bonding time.”