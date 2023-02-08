Madonna Blames ‘Ageism and Misogyny’ for Criticism Over Her Appearance at Grammys

CBS

Madonna is hitting back at critics of her appearance at the 2023 Grammys. She was at the award show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of “Unholy.”

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop took to Instagram Tuesday after days of needling over her looks, writing that the world we live in “refuses to celebrate” women over the age of 45 after people chose to talk about her face instead of her words.

Alongside a carousel of fun moments from backstage at the show, Madonna noted that Sam and Kim’s performance was a “history making moment,” marking the first time a trans woman has performed at the show.

Madonna continued, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

She added, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna insisted, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Quoting Beyoncé she insisted, “You-won’t break my soul.”

The star promised there is more ahead, writing, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”



She closed with, “Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠”