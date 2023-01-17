Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Welcome to the party, bitches!"

With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver.

Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the Queen of Pop and guests Bob the Drag Queen (who will be a special guest on every date of the tour), Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant (who appeared on the TV version of "A League of Their Own"), Megan Stalter ("Hacks") and Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary").

In the "Truth or Dare"-inspired video, Madonna recreates a photo from her 1992 "Sex" book with several of her guests, tongue-kisses Black, and in the end takes Schumer up on a dare to "go on a world tour and play your motherf**kin' greatest hits."

"Four decades? As in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna shoots back, breaking into a few bars of her song "La Isla Bonita."

The answer? "F*ck yeah!"

In a release, Madonna promises the global tour, which is scheduled to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe, will "give my fans the show they have been waiting for." The tour will pay special attention to New York City, where her record-breaking career began.

She is currently set to play Madison Square Garden in NYC on August 23 and 24.

A presale is available for "legacy" fan club members starting at noon ET Tuesday and 9 a.m. GMT the following day for European shows, and for Citi cardholders starting at 2 p.m. ET. Another round of presales for fan club members begins January 23 at 10 a.m ET.

General sale is Friday, January 20, and Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna.com/tour.

"The Celebration Tour" Dates