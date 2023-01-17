Celebrity News January 17, 2023
Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
"Welcome to the party, bitches!"
With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver.
Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the Queen of Pop and guests Bob the Drag Queen (who will be a special guest on every date of the tour), Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant (who appeared on the TV version of "A League of Their Own"), Megan Stalter ("Hacks") and Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary").
In the "Truth or Dare"-inspired video, Madonna recreates a photo from her 1992 "Sex" book with several of her guests, tongue-kisses Black, and in the end takes Schumer up on a dare to "go on a world tour and play your motherf**kin' greatest hits."
"Four decades? As in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna shoots back, breaking into a few bars of her song "La Isla Bonita."
The answer? "F*ck yeah!"
In a release, Madonna promises the global tour, which is scheduled to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe, will "give my fans the show they have been waiting for." The tour will pay special attention to New York City, where her record-breaking career began.
She is currently set to play Madison Square Garden in NYC on August 23 and 24.
A presale is available for "legacy" fan club members starting at noon ET Tuesday and 9 a.m. GMT the following day for European shows, and for Citi cardholders starting at 2 p.m. ET. Another round of presales for fan club members begins January 23 at 10 a.m ET.
General sale is Friday, January 20, and Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna.com/tour.
"The Celebration Tour" Dates
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome