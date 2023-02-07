Backgrid

Actress Eiza González, 33, and NBA star Ben Simmons, 26, have everyone talking!

Days ago, the two were photographed leaving NYC sushi restaurant BONDST together.

For the night out, Eiza wore a form-fitting black dress, while Ben opted for a black hoodies, pants, and denim jacket.

A source told People magazine that the two have been dating “for a few weeks.”

Last year, González was romantically linked to Jason Momoa, but it was brief.

A source told People magazine, “They're just very different people.”

Another insider added, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

Around the same time, Simmons was rumored to be engaged to Maya Jama.

Jama was seen wearing a huge sparkler on that finger while they stepped out for a coffee date.