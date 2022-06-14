Jason Momoa & Eiza González Split (Report)

Getty Images

Last month, news broke that Jason Momoa and Eiza González were dating, but it looks like they have called it quits!

A source told People magazine, “They're just very different people.”

Another insider added, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

In May, multiple sources claimed that the two were “dating.” One source told the outlet, “He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X.'"

Another source, well-placed with both Momoa and González, told the magazine, "They're both busy with work but are having fun together," noting it is not yet "serious."

According to another source, the two “share the same spirit.”

An insider claimed that González was “more of a long-term relationship person,” while Momoa preferred not to “rush into anything quickly.”

In April, Momoa attended the premiere of "Ambulance," in which González appears.

Before he was linked to Eiza, Jason was rumored to be involved with Kate Beckinsale after being spotted handing her his jacket at Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party.

Regarding those rumors, he told "Extra," "It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry."

Earlier this year, Jason and Lisa Bonet went their separate ways after 20 years of togetherness.

Momoa and Bonet released a joint statement on his Instagram account earlier this year to announce their surprise separation. They said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”