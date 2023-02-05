Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' Actor, Dies at 86

Getty Images

Charles Kimbrough, a distinguished stage actor who became familiar to TV audiences as stuffy Jim Dial on "Murphy Brown," has died at 86.

His son, John Kimbrough, just today confirmed Kimbrough's January 11 death Sunday to The New York Times. When Kimbrough's wife Beth Howland died at 74 on New Year's Eve 2015, her death went unreported for six months, per her wishes.

Kimbrough was born May 23, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was a consummate stage actor, working tirelessly in the 1960s and '70s alongside his first wife, actress Mary Jane Wilson.

He originated the role of Harry in Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical "Company" in 1970, earning a Tony nomination. After divorcing Wilson, he wed his "Company" co-star Howland in 2002, staying with her until her death.

Kimbrough was also in the original Broadway cast of Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" (1984) and the original off-Broadway cast of A.R. Gurney's "Sylvia" (1995) with Sarah Jessica Parker. His last of many Broadway appearances, including a celebrated turn in "Candide" (1974), was in a 2012 revival of "Harvey" starring Jim Parsons.

Kimbrough made his film debut in Martin Ritt's Woody Allen starrer "The Front" (1976) and first appeared on television via three episodes of "Kojak" (1975-1976).

He went on to appear in such films as "The Seduction of Joe Tynan" (1979), "Starting Over" (1979), "It's My Turn" (1980), the TV movie "For Ladies Only" (1981), "Switching Channels" (1988), and "The Wedding Planner" (2001).

His most widely seen film work was more accurately his most widely heard: he voiced Victor in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996), a role he reprised several more times, including in a 2002 video sequel.

But it was his work as patrician Jim Dial on "Murphy Brown" that became a signature performance. He appeared on every episode of the series during its original (1988-1998) run and returned for a three-episode arc on the series' 2018-2019 revival, his last work in any medium.

For his work on the show, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.