Melinda Dillon, 'A Christmas Story' Mom, Dies at 83

MGM/UA

Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress most famous for washing Ralphie's mouth out with soap in "A Christmas Story," has died at 83. She passed away January 9, THR confirmed. No cause was given.

Dillon was born October 13, 1939, in Hope, Arkansas.

Studying drama in college, she began her career doing improv with Second City.

Dillon made her screen debut in the short "The Cry of Jazz" (1959) and her TV debut on an episode of "The Defenders" (1963).

She struck gold with her Broadway debut, originating the role of Honey in the acclaimed drama "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in 1962. She scored a Tony nomination, and had been the play's last surviving main cast member.

Her other Broadway credits were "You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running" (1967) and "Paul Sills' Story Theatre" (1970).

Dillon's film work was varied, impactful, and often acclaimed.

She made her feature debut in 1969's "The April Fools," starring Jack Lemmon and Catherine Deneuve, played a singer in the Woody Guthrie biopic "Bound for Glory" (1976) for director Hal Ashby, and had a featured role in the Paul Newman comedy hit "Slap Shot" (1977).

In 1977, her performance in the Steven Spielberg blockbuster "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to appear in the Sylvester Stallone drama "F.I.S.T." (1978), and "The Muppet Movie" (1979).

She was again Oscar-nominated for the Paul Newman-Sally Field legal drama "Absence of Malice" (1981).

But it was her sweetly quirky work as Mother Parker in the offbeat, nostalgic "A Christmas Story" (1983) that was her unlikely calling card. The film became a seasonal favorite, and recently spawned a sequel, although Dillon's part was recast with Julie Hagerty.

Along with a slew of TV movies and some episodic-TV guest spots, she appeared in "Harry and the Hendersons" (1987), the Lee Grant-directed "Staying Together" (1989), the Barbra Streisand-directed "The Prince of Tides" (1991), "How to Make an American Quilt" (1995), and received a SAG nomination with the cast of Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia" (1999).

Following guest spots on "Law & Order: SVU" (2005) and "Heartland" (2007), and the films "Adam & Steve" (2005) and "Reign Over Me" (2007), Dillion retired.