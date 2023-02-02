YouTube

Portia de Rossi caught wife Ellen DeGeneres by surprise this week with a vow renewal officiated by Kris Jenner!

The special moment took place at Portia’s 50th birthday party in front of a group of friends, and the video was posted to YouTube.

The ceremony began with Brandi Carlile singing “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” as Portia walked through the crowd wearing her wedding dress from the couple’s 2008 nuptials.

She sweetly handed Ellen flowers and took her hand and led her to the front of the room.

They then faced each other as Jenner joined them as officiant. Kris welcomed everyone as she told the guests, “These two were born for each other.”

Jenner continued, “These two are couples’ goals, who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old.”

Kris continued, “Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years.”

She then turned the microphone over to de Rossi, who told Ellen, “Surprise!” as everyone laughed. She insisted, “You don’t have to say anything,” as the actress told Ellen that what would make her birthday really special would be “reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me.”

Portia told her, “I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone so magnificent and incredible as you.”

She joked about how they are finally settling down in their new home, which is their 24th in 18 years!

“We are planting roots and taking better care of ourselves and each other more than ever before. I’m so excited about the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”

Portia recalled how she quoted Walt Whitman during their original wedding ceremony. “I said, ‘It is a great thing to be loved but it is profound to be understood.’”

She said at the time she thought they did understand each other, “But now, 14 years later, I can say we understand each other, we accept each other. How lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am.”

Portia ended with, “I am honored to be your wife,” as the guests cheered.