Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to show followers just how bad the heavy rains have been in Montecito, California.

The area — where Oprah and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all live — was hit with a storm this week, leading many to evacuate or shelter in place.

DeGeneres posted a video of raging waters flowing down a creek that she explains “never flows.”

“Montecito is under complete evacuation, the entire town,” she says in the clip. “This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people, and people lost their homes, their lives. This is crazy on the five-year anniversary we are having unprecedented rain. This creek next to our house never flows. Probably about nine feet up, and it could go another two feet up.” She added, "We have horses ready to evacuate."

In the caption, Ellen explained, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.”