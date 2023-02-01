Tom Brady Retires from NFL ‘For Good’

Getty Images

Tom Brady, 45, is officially retiring from the NFL for the second time.

He announced the news Wednesday on Twitter with a video message to fans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

He went on to joke, “I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023 @TomBrady

The athlete closed with, "I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors... thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

The announcement came hours after Brady hit the red carpet at the "80 for Brady" premiere in L.A. where he posed with stars like Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ, who previously played for the New England Patriots, has won more Super Bowls than any other player in NFL history. His final Super Bowl win was in 2021 with the Buccaneers.

Brady previously announced plans to retire in February 2022, but changed his mind and played with the Bucs one more season.