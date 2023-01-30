“Little Miss Sunshine” star Abigail Breslin, 26, is officially a Mrs.!

On Sunday, Abigail announced that she tied the knot with fiancé Ira Kunyansky.

Along with posting a photo of them on the dance floor, Breslin wrote, “ 01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend. @richruski.”

For her big day, Abigail wore a dress by Simin Couture.

Hours before posting the wedding photo, she posted a close-up of her left hand.

Showing off her engagement ring and wedding band, she wrote, “Ya girl got married y’all.”

Ira also shared a photo of them doing the hora. He wrote, “My other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9.”

The news comes a year after Ira popped the question to Abigail after nearly five years of dating.

Alongside a pic of her engagement ring, she wrote, “I was like, ‘duh.’” She also included the hashtag #engagedyall.

Ira posted a series of beachside pics, writing, “She said YES!”