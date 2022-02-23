Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky Engaged — See Her Ring!

Getty Images

Abigail Breslin, 25, and Ira Kunyansky, 31, are leveling up in their relationship!

On Tuesday, Breslin announced that Kunyansky popped the question after nearly five years of dating.

Along with a pic of her engagement ring, she wrote, “I was like, ‘duh.’” She also included the hashtag #engagedyall.

Ira posted a series of beachside pics, writing, “She said YES!”

It looks like the proposal happened at Geoffrey’s Malibu, since he tagged the location.

Just a week ago, Abigail paid tribute to Ira on his birthday, calling him her “one and only,” “love of my life,” and “perfect angel of a boyfriend.” She added, “Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe.”

On Valentine’s Day, she gushed, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my perfect babekin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you so much and forever.”

The engagement comes nearly a year after Breslin’s father Michael died after battling COVID-19. At the time, she showed some love to Ira for being by her side during the tough time.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank u for making the past few weeks a lot easier by being the best boyfriend/best friend a gal could ask for. I love u."

Abigail has been posting pics of Ira since at least 2017.