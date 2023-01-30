Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Laugh and Hug Following Her Split with Harry Styles

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked every bit the friendly exes on a recent outing in Los Angeles.

DailyMail.com posted photos and a video of the stars showing Jason laughing at something Olivia said and the pair hugging at the end of the chat. The paper reported they were leaving a meeting at the time the photos were taken.

Wilde looked casual wearing jeans and a yellow sweatshirt, as did Sudeikis, who was sporting blue pants, an off-white sweatshirt and a “Cheers” baseball camp.

The exes, who share Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, called off their seven-year engagement in 2020. Olivia went on to have a high-profile relationship with Harry Styles, the star of her film “Don’t Worry Darling.” They broke up in November.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Jason’s split and custody disagreements have often made headlines.

In October, Wilde reflected on the moment Sudeikis had her served custody papers while she was onstage presenting “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon in April.

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Despite what she saw in the manila envelope, Wilde kept a poker face onstage.

She said, “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

Wilde wasn’t surprised by what had gone down onstage, saying, “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

According to Wilde, their children are the ones who suffered after she was served custody papers in such a public way.

She explained, “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8-­ and 5-year-­old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Back in April, a source told DailyMail.com, "Jason had no idea that this was happening. Nobody knew until the photos suddenly appeared. He is appalled about the whole thing and never would have wanted Olivia to be put in this kind of situation."