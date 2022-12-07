Getty Images

Olivia Wilde hit the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning revenge look, just weeks after her split from Harry Styles.

The sheer lace Dior gown revealed all, aside from what wasn’t covered by a pair of black panties.

The sexy floor-length dress featured spaghetti straps and a large belt across her midsection. The actress-director wore her long hair down in soft waves.

Olivia was there to accept the award for Best Drama Movie, which starred her ex, Harry.

Wilde and Styles split in November after two years of dating. A source told People the pair was taking a break as Harry is "still touring and is now going abroad" and Olivia "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A." The insider said the split was “amicable.”

A friend of Olivia and Harry added, they "have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Wilde had just attended Harry’s November 15 show in L.A. with her kids, but by November 18 news broke they were splitting up.