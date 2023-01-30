“The Bachelorette” alum Blake Moynes’ mom Emily Moynes is “freaking out” after he suffered from a “really bad infection” in Africa four days ago.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, Emily revealed that he had to undergo surgery after being treated for the infection.

She said, “I just got a call from Blake. I don’t hear from him very often [because he’s been] in Africa for about a month and he doesn’t have cell service. But he is down there fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos and elephants and doing what he absolutely loves. He is so passionate about that sort of stuff.”

“But four days ago, he called and said he had a really bad infection that had been treated,” she added while holding back tears. “I just got a call today — like I am starting to freak out — he just got out of surgery.”

Emily stressed, “Do you guys believe in the power of prayer because it doesn’t matter how old your kids are — the worry never stops. We could use some prayers for Blake. I want him to come home. F**k Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing but you’re freaking me out. I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let’s say a prayer for Blake please.”

Blake has not commented on his health scare. His last post came in early January, urging his followers to help him save wolves with the Relist Wolves campaign.

Alongside a video of his dog, he told his followers, “In the Northern Rockies, wolves are being slaughtered en masse with up to 90% of the wolf population at risk. These hunts do not account for countless animals, including domestic dogs, who have become collateral damage when mistaken for wolves or caught in traps.”

He added, “All dogs are descent from wolves. Without wolves, we wouldn’t have our dogs we know and love so much.”

Blake became engaged on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021. He made his series debut on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season the year before.

Unfortunately, Blake and Katie called it quits months after the season finale aired.