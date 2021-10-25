Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split

ABC Television

Months after their engagement aired, “The Bachelorette” couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits!

On Monday, Katie broke the news on their split. She wrote on Instagram, “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Katie ended the post, writing, “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Blake shared the same statement on his Instagram.

In August, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the pair about their future plans together. Blake shared, “Katie is moving to San Diego September 1. I still have my roots in Canada near Toronto, so I don’t think we are going to choose one solid anchor. I’m probably going to visit for a month at a time, she’ll probably come up and visit me for periods of time.”