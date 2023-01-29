Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64

Getty Images

Yet another former child star has died in 2023 — this time, it is Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams.

Her death on Saturday, at 64, comes just as the character she played on '60s TV has enjoyed a phenomenal resurgence via Jenna Ortega's portrayal in the hit series "Wednesday."

Loring's passing was reported by her close friend Laurie Jacobson on Facebook Sunday. Jacobson reported, "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

"Beautiful, kind, a loving mother," she went on. "Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun."

