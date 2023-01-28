Claire Danes Says Her Son, 4, Is 'Less Than Thrilled' About Her Pregnancy

Claire Danes is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy — but it isn't good news for all involved!

On Friday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Danes, 43, admitted their sons are meh on making room for a third sibling.

Cyrus, 10, is "sort of resigned to it," she said, noting that when her son Rowan came along, that was already "the worst" for him, initially.

"But Rowan has more to lose," she said of her 4-year-old. "He has more at stake. He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Hilariously, she reported he said, "Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama. When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby... 'cause we're done."

Rowan came around when she explained the new baby would need educating, which appealed to his ego.