Casey Wilson & David Caspe Welcome Baby #3 Via Surrogate

Casey Wilson is a mom again!

The actress, 42, and husband David Caspe, 44, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum shared the happy news on Instagram. She wrote, “This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances ‘Frankie’ Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring.”

Wilson continued, “Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.”

Casey shared some adorable pics of Frankie, along with one of her sons Max, 7, and Henry, 5, with the baby girl, and a final shot of herself with all three kiddos.