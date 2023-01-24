Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Expecting Baby #2

King Charles’ niece Princess Eugenie has another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Eugenie announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Along with a pic of their firstborn August, 23 months, kissing her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

In February 2021, Eugenie and Jack announced the birth of their son August.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the message continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie gave a glimpse of August by posting a pic of him holding her finger.