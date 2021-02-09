First Pic! Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is a first-time mom!

On Tuesday, Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy, whose name has not been revealed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the message continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, also shared a glimpse of her bundle of joy on Instagram.

Eugenie announced she was pregnant in September. At the time, she wrote, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...."