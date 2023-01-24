Anne Heche’s Son Atlas, 14, Breaks Silence on Her Death

Instagram

Anne Heche’s teenage son Atlas is speaking out for the first time since his mom’s untimely death last year.

The 14-year-old, whom she shared with ex James Tupper, opened up to the Los Angeles Inquisitor about how much he missed her.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” he said. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tupper, who worked with Anne on “Men in Trees,” also spoke to the magazine, saying, “Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

Atlas’ older half-brother Homer, 20, had previously released his own statement in August, just after Heche passed away.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer said. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He continued, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” he said. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Homer closed with, “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Anne shared Homer with ex-husband Coley Laffoon. They were married from 2001 to 2009.

Heche died following a fiery crash in L.A. in August. Afterward, it was revealed she did not have a will.

Since then Homer and James have battled in court over who should have control of Anne’s estate.