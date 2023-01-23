“The Ultimatum” couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have another baby on the way!

On Monday, the couple announced on Instagram, “Baby Kissinger coming Sept ’23! Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come 🤍.”

The couple are also parents to daughter Josie, 8 months.

They added, “I’m not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister- What do you guys think? Boy or girl?! 💙💖. And a million thanks to @morningswithem photography who we can always trust to capture our families most precious moments. PS- I have some beautiful motherhood moments coming y’all’s way!”

Madlyn and Colby appeared on the first season of “The Ultimatum.”

During the reunion episode of the Netflix series last year, it was revealed that Madlyn is 35 weeks pregnant with their first child.

The pair opened up about their pregnancy to Buzzfeed. She learned about her pregnancy during their joint bachelor and bachelorette party, saying, “We had a big beach weekend, and then we came home. I was feeling a little weird, so I took a test. I was just shaking. I couldn't believe it. I was excited. I was scared! I don't think I slept for, like, three nights, but Colby [was in tears]. [He] can't wait to be a dad. He's the only person more excited about this than I was."