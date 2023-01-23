‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Marries Juan Dixon Again

Instagram

Real Housewife Robyn Dixon, 43, and former NBA player Juan Dixon, 44, are married for the second time, People reports.

Sources tell the magazine that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” will reveal the news in the Season 7 finale. Insiders add that Robyn will open up further during the reunion special.

During the season, Dixon opened up to her “RHOP” co-stars about getting re-married to Juan.

While they were on a trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, she explained, "I don't even know if I want a wedding. I don't know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding.”

Robyn added that she would like something small with just herself, Juan, and their sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13. “I'm going to keep it super simple.... It'll just be the four of us. We're not telling anyone,” she said.

At one point, she told her assistant, "It's literally just the ceremony and that's it. We don't need no cake, no reception — nothing,” and added in a confessional, "The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn't excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it."

Robyn had also asked Juan to sign a prenup, and once he agreed, she was ready to proceed with the wedding planning.

The Dixons were high school sweethearts and married in 2005. They divorced in 2012.