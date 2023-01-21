Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech Share 1st Photo of Daughter Clover

Instagram

Two days after her arrival, little Clover Jade McCain Domenech has made her social media debut!

On Saturday, proud mama Meghan McCain, 38, shared several images of her newborn on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted! ♥️🍀," she wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on to write, "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

Clover's big sis Liberty Sage is definitely keeping an eye on the newcomer in the precious photos!

Meghan, who is a columnist for DailyMail.com, informed the outlet of Clover's birth, writing, “Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!”

She added on Insta Stories, "We are feeling blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted."

Just two days before, she had shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, “9 months - fully cooked! 🤍”