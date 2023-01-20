Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech Welcome Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meghan McCain is a mom again!

The former “The View” co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Clover Jade McCain Domenech.

Meghan, who is a columnist with the DailyMail.com, told the outlet, “Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!”

She added on Insta Stories, "We are feeling blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted."

Just two days ago, the 38-year-old shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, “9 months - fully cooked! 🤍”

McCain, who shares daughter Liberty, 2, with Ben, announced her pregnancy in September.

She told DailyMail.com at the time, "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!. We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

"Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give,” McCain added.

McCain said the couple is “thrilled” and “counting down the days” until the baby arrives.

Meghan also posted the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Liberty coloring a page that says "Big Sister." McCain wrote, "We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter… ♥️"

In October 2021, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Meghan, who gushed over being a mom.

Speaking of Liberty, she said, “She’s really good. She just turned 1 last week, which is crazy. Motherhood is amazing… I love it.”

McCain confessed she sees a lot of similarities between her mother Cindy and her daughter Liberty. “If you look at pictures of my mom as a baby… exactly alike. I feel like I birthed my mother! It’s so weird.”