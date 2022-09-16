Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!

McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month.

The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!. We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

"Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give,” McCain added.

The former “The View” co-host said the couple is “thrilled” and “counting down the days” until the baby arrives.

Meghan also posted the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Liberty coloring a page that says "Big Sister." McCain wrote, "We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter… ♥️"

About a year ago, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Meghan, who gushed over being a mom.

Speaking of Liberty, she said, “She’s really good. She just turned 1 last week, which is crazy. Motherhood is amazing… I love it.”

Meghan confessed she sees a lot of similarities between her mother Cindy and her daughter Liberty. “If you look at pictures of my mom as a baby… exactly alike. I feel like I birthed my mother! It’s so weird.”

