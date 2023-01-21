Buzz Aldrin Weds Love Dr. Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin celebrated his birthday on Friday in an out-of-this-world way — he wed longtime love Dr. Anca Faur!

The oldest living person to have walked on the moon, Aldrin turned 93 — the same number of minutes he and the late Neil Armstrong spent outside the Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969.

Twitter

He tweeted, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin's 63-year-old bride, who is an executive VP at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, was radiant in a rhinestone-studded gown for the hush-hush, intimate nuptials.