Celebrity News January 21, 2023
Buzz Aldrin Weds Love Dr. Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his birthday on Friday in an out-of-this-world way — he wed longtime love Dr. Anca Faur!
The oldest living person to have walked on the moon, Aldrin turned 93 — the same number of minutes he and the late Neil Armstrong spent outside the Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969.
He tweeted, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."
Aldrin's 63-year-old bride, who is an executive VP at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, was radiant in a rhinestone-studded gown for the hush-hush, intimate nuptials.
This is Aldrin's fourth union: he was wed from 1954-1974 to Joan Archer, Beverly Van Zile from 1975-1977, and Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988-2012.