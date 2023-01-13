Getty Images

Chase Stokes, 30, and Kelsea Ballerini, 29, are sparking dating rumors after he posted a cozy pic of the pair at a football game.

The “Outer Banks” star wrote, “Lil recap,” and included a carousel of images.

The photo in question shows Stokes and Ballerini leaning in close as they watch the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The image only shows the backs of their heads, but Chase tagged her account. Stokes wears a black hat and flannel shirt in the image, while Kelsea wears a dark shirt.

Us Weekly reports the pair were watching the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs on January 8, noting the Bulldogs won the game.

Ballerini, however, rooted for the University of Tennessee Volunteers in the comments, writing, “Go vols 🙈.”

Chase also commented on her Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, teasing, “Could you please add piping hot sake to the list on slide 8 please with a side of burnt finger tips?”

Kelsea recently went through a public split with Morgan Evans. They announced they were divorcing in August.