Jamie Lee Curtis’ Funny ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Revelation at Golden Globes 2023 (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

On Tuesday, Jamie Lee Curtis hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jamie, who is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

While the movie has been widely praised, Curtis admitted that she didn’t always comprehend everything in the complex film, which centers on a unlikely hero’s experience with the multiverse.

She shared, “All I knew was the character I was about to play… I know what my job was, so the rest of the script I didn’t understand. I didn’t have to understand it. I can’t pretend I understand it today, but it doesn’t matter because at the end of the day, it’s a movie about love and kindness and reunification.”

In the movie, Curtis plays an IRS inspector named Deidre assigned to Michelle Yeoh’s character’s case.

When Billy pointed out that he was nervous to meet a real-life Deidre at the Globes, Jamie quipped, “We all know Deidres. They are forgotten people. They are the people that work in bureaucratic jobs that are really tough jobs, and we all know them. We’ve all been to a post office. We’ve all been to the IRS.”

Curtis was “very happy” give a voice to the “forgotten people.”

Jamie Lee felt “wonderful” to celebrate TV and film at the show and reunite with her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” castmates.

In honor of Barbara Walters, who passed away in late December, Jamie even answered a question that Walters once asked in an interview.

After pulling a question out of a clutch, Jamie quipped, “It’s so good for me that I’m going to show you the question.”

Jamie flashed a piece of paper to the camera, which read, “Is it all… you?”

She answered, “It’s all me. Did you see ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?”