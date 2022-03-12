Jamie Lee Curtis on Letting It All Hang Out for New Role: 'No Concealing!'

Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis launched a surprising new photo of herself this week, captioning it, "WELL.... here we GO!"

In the image, Jamie wears a bowl-cut silver wig, a mustard turleneck, and gray slacks. A comfy sweater vest and strands of yellow costume jewelry complete the look, along with red-rimmed glasses perfect for what appears to be an office setting.

To top it all off, she's eating a smiley-face cookie and staring down the camera.

The explanation for the transformation is she's introducing the world to her character Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS auditor who is one of the people from the new sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which premiered Friday at South by Southwest and hits theaters in the U.S. on March 25.

"In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things," she writes in the caption. "Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality."

Writing that she "can't wait" for people to enjoy the "BRILLIANCE" of her cast mates — including Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan (from "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"), Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum and James Hong, she called the "interdimensional action film" a "Magical Mystery Tour of a movie."