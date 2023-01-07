Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split (Report)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone their separate ways after spending the holidays apart, Us Weekly reports.

A source tells the outlet that the couple, who had broken up but gotten back together in 2021, are definitely "off again," saying that "they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."

The source went on to say, “This has happened so many times before; they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Jenner, 25, spent the holidays with their daughter Stormi, 4, and pals Justin & Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou in Colorado, where they could be seen sledding in TikTok videos.

"We're on a serious adventure right now," Kylie says in one video.

As recently as December, Kylie was with Travis, 31, at his Miami show, where they kissed and displayed no signs of trouble in paradise.