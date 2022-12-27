Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4.

The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.

Khloé’s baby boy, nearly 5 months old, wears a black onesie as she holds him in her arms.

The mom of two, who shares her children with ex Tristan Thompson, wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas,” and her sister Kim Kardashian gushed in the comments, “My babies.”

In another post, Khloé shared sweet pics with just True, writing, “My precious girl.”

The photos were snapped at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash hosted at Kourtney Kardashian’s house this year.

Kourtney decked out her home in lots of red… from Christmas trees to balloons to a red ball pit. The bash even included a performance by Sia, who sang a duet with Kim’s daughter North West.

Meanwhile, all the Kardashians were dressed to impress.

Kris Jenner went vintage with a long-sleeved, ruffled Valentino gown, while Kourtney wore a floor-length, white, wedding-inspired look.

