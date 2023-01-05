‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TikTok

Getty Images

Noah Schnapp came out as gay on TikTok on Thursday.

The “Stranger Things” star, who plays Will Byers, wrote on the video, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

In the clip, he is lip syncing to someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

He wrote in the caption, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

Back in July, Schnapp opened up to Variety about Will’s sexuality.

He revealed that Will is “gay” and has feelings for his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.

He said, “Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, 'Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?' Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

In the Season 4 finale, Will has a one-on-one conversation with his brother Jonathan, who offers love and support without having to name what they’re talking about explicitly.

Of the scene, Noah explained, “Jonathan is talking to him in code. It's just the perfect way to tell someone like Will that he cares about him and he accepts him no matter what. I think it was really wholesome."