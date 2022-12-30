Barbara Walters: Oprah, Rosie O’Donnell and Others Pay Tribute

Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in for veteran journalist Barbara Walters, who passed away on Friday.

Walters created “The View” and former co-host Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Instagram, “legend #ripbarbara.”

Another former cast member, Star Jones, tweeted, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.”

Meghan McCain, who served as a panelist in recent years, tweeted, “Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Others in the industry remembered the pioneering newswoman too.

Oprah wrote on Instagram, “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Robin Roberts shared, “Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.”

Savannah Guthrie posted, “thank you, Barbara. you showed the way. you made it possible for the rest of us.”

Maria Shriver called her “a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well."

Dan Rather tweeted, "The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP"

Joan Lunden posted, "We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman - I learned so much from working with her."

Tamron Hall wrote, "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest."