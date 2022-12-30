Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Getty Images

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters has passed away at her home in New York at 93, according to ABC News.

Walters’ career started on “The Today Show” in the 1960s and she later became the first female co-host.

The trailblazing journalist went on to become the first female co-host on evening news too, as an “ABC Evening News” anchor. She famously co-hosted “20/20” and was known for her annual special “Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People.”

Walters also created “The View,” and co-hosted from 1997 until her retirement in 2014.

Barbara’s sit downs included everyone from Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky. Her final on air interview was with Donald Trump in 2015. She stepped back from public life in 2016.