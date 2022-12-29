Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Would Marry Again and Have More Kids

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her future in a new chat with Gwyneth Paltrow on the “Goop” podcast.

The reality star just settled her divorce with third husband Kanye West, but she is open to getting married again and maybe even having another child.

“I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don't like the experience of the ending of it, and don't want to go through that again, so are fine with a forever partner,” she said, adding, “I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time.” For now, however, she’s on a “solo mission” and “going to soak up every minute of it.”

As for kids, the mother of four told Gwyneth, she would “never say never” to having another child.

“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation,” Kim said. “I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision… So, whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Looking back at her past marriages, she said, “I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one].”

Kardashian said of her marriage to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening.”

As for being hitched to Kris Humphries for 72 days, she shared, “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.”

She later married Kanye in 2014, but they split in 2021 after welcoming North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim revealed, “I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm — it’s gonna work out,’” she said of tying the knot again.

When asked if she has a “flirt going on the side” via text, Kim confessed “kind of,” and Paltrow quipped, “That will get you through a cold winter.”

As for bringing future loves on “The Kardashians,” Kim shared, “If you're dating someone, they obviously know who you are and that you have a show, but I don't think they're expecting [me to say], ‘Let me bring a camera,’ and I want to get to know someone first. I want to, like, privately get to know someone. What if I go on a few dates and hate this person and would never want them to be on the show? That's a serious decision to even talk about it.”