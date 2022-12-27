Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting with Kanye West Is ‘Hard’

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian opened up about their dynamic on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, saying it is “hard” to co-parent North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with him.

She shared, "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

Kim insisted she will protect her kids "for as long as I can.” Getting emotional she added, "It's hard. Sh*t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard."

She said of her late father Robert Kardashian, Sr., "I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them."

The reality star further explained, "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's real heavy, heavy grown-up sh*t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations."

She also worried future boyfriends might be scared off because she doesn't have the "easiest ex."

Kim said, “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

She went on, “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”

Recently a source told E! News, "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

The insider continued, "He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that. She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."

Back in April, Kim spoke with Robin Roberts about her and Kanye’s public feuding on social media.

Kardashian said at the time, "You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard. I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth."

She said the exes “talk daily” about the kids and have been honest with their children about what’s going on.

Kardashian explained the "younger ones don't really understand," but the older kids do "know what's going on."

"You have to just be there for them," The 41-year-old said. "No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."

She explained, "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they do."