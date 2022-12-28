Coolio Left No Will — How Will His Estate Be Divided?

Legendary rapper Coolio died without a will, The Blast reports.

According to docs obtained by the site, Coolio’s former manager has filed a probate to appraise the star’s assets. His estate is believed to be worth around $300,000, including his personal property, financial accounts, insurance policies, royalties, and more. The exact value has not been determined.

The Blast states that Coolio’s seven children are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was said to be at a friend’s home in L.A. when he died in September at just 59.

His manager Jarez Posey told TMZ at the time that Coolio went into the bathroom and his friend became concerned when he didn’t come out. The friend tried calling for him, but when he didn’t respond, the friend entered the room and found him on the floor.

Emergency services were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, his son Artis Ivey III is spoke out about his cause of death and shared that his father did not “fear death” and had “no regrets.”

Artis opened up to The U.S. Sun, saying, "My dad was having a couple of health complications. He was taking care of those things. A lot was going on with asthma, real bad asthma.”