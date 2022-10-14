Coolio’s Son Speaks Out About His Cause of Death

Getty Images

Coolio passed away in September, and now his son Artis Ivey III is speaking out about his cause of death and sharing that his father did not “fear death” and had “no regrets.”

Artis opened up to The U.S. Sun, sharing, "My dad was having a couple of health complications. He was taking care of those things. A lot was going on with asthma, real bad asthma.”

Ivey added, "He was for the most part drug-free, but my dad lived for the day, everyone in life has their vices, but those vices never really affected him as a father or a man. He died of natural causes. He just had a heart attack.”

He continued, “[Although] It was a complete shock. At the same time, you know, our father always prepared us for things that might happen. My father was a very spiritual person.”

Artis said his dad “didn’t fear death,” saying, “It was another step to paradise. He had his own set of beliefs. He believed in a higher power and he believed in himself.”

“My dad believed in living life, leading his spirit, following his heart, when you live like that, sometimes you live life fast,” he said.

Ivey added, "You know, he had a smile on his face when it was checkout time. And that's all that matters. I know he had no regrets. He's one of those people that got to really fulfil his life's destiny.”

As for celebrating his life, his son said, "We’re going to have a personal memorial for family and close friends and then we're also going to have memorial for all of his other friends and fans.”

He added, “He wanted a party and for everybody to celebrate his life, play music, just fill up the room and smile, have a good time."

Artis said his dad was “big on love,” adding, "He loved life, he loved women, he loved his kids."

Ivey said, "He was a great father, he cared about his kids. He would put his career on hold for us, we were cared about the most. As for me and him, we had a great relationship. My father showed me the world, he taught me things, we spent a lot of time getting to know each other.”

Artis added, “We were close friends, he raised me after I moved in from seventh grade and pretty much took me around the world, showing me everything I know today.”

As for the fans, he said, “First thing we want to do, is let everybody know how thankful and grateful we are for the love that they showed our father.”