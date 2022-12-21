‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Splash News

Months after “Triangle of Sadness” star Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, new details have been released.

The New York medical examiner told People magazine that Dean died from bacterial sepsis.

According to a spokesperson, Dean’s sepsis “was a complication from asplenia.”

Years ago, Dean’s spleen was removed after a car crash, according to her brother Alex Jacobs.

Before Dean was died, she became infected with a type of bacteria called Capnocytophaga, causing her sepsis.

Following her death, her brother told Rolling Stone that Dean experienced “minor” symptoms, so her fiancé Luke Volker took her to the emergency room. She died hours later.

Alex revealed, “This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital.”