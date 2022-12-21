Mariah Carey’s Christmas Traditions with Twins Roc & Roe

Instagram

Nobody does holiday diva better than Mariah Carey, and her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” just hit no. 1 on the charts for a fourth year in a row.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Carey about her favorite holiday traditions, including taking her twins Roc and Roe to snowy Colorado.

She dished, “There’s so much fun stuff to do, like ‘Winter Wonderland.’”

Carey also does some cooking on Christmas Eve. She shared, “I’m not gonna lie, people help, but like I’ll get in there and do like the mashed potatoes. I’m really good with the mashed potatoes.”

Thanks to her several Christmas songs, Mariah has been called the unofficial queen of Christmas. She commented, “If I knew that one day someone would call me that, that would be pretty amazing.”

She added, “I am a traditional lover of the holidays, I truly am.”